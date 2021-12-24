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We Knew The TRUTH Would Come Out BUT THIS IS WORSE Than Most Imagined!
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1928 views • December 24, 2021
FINALLY - ITS ALL COME OUT! Covid19 is NOT ONLY a bio weapon- they put HIV/AIDS in it AND its designed to KEEP REPLICATING into over 180+ variants to bypass the Vaccine.... AND mRNA and the spike proteins are designed to damage the body and destroy the autoimmune system.
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