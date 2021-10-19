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EXCLUSIVE: FORMER PREMIER OF BC BILL VANDER ZALM ON COVID-19(84) AND THE PUSH FOR GLOBAL COMMUNISM!!
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220 views • October 19, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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Bill Vander Zalm was the premiere of British Columbia from 1986 to 1991 and he was involved in government in total for 25 years being privy to how things operate on the inside. Bill hasn’t given an exclusive interview to any news outlet in 8 years (the last time was with PFT) but today he’s ready to talk again because of the speed at which he’s seeing the world accelerate towards a global communistic, fascist order. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth is granted an exclusive interview to talk about the current Covid-19(84) nightmare we’ve all found ourselves in, how this came about, where it’s heading in the future and most importantly what you can do to help protect yourself and your family moving forward! Be sure to watch this one to the VERY end ;)

Watch my interview from 8 years ago with Bill Vander Zalm:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omkec8glbc4

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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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