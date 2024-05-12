Create New Account
RECORD Tornado Season Is COMING - What You NEED to Know
Published Yesterday

Two Bit da Vinci


May 11, 2024


Tornadoes - Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://joindeleteme.com/TwoBitDavinci


We're about to see some record breaking tornadoes, not just in frequency, but also severity. And some of the reasons, are compounding events like we've covered in previous videos. But how can we predict tornadoes so well months in advance, when we can't even predict rain properly most of the time? And what exactly can we expect this year? Let's figure this out!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:00 - How Tornadoes Work

2:00 - Tornado Alley

3:00 - Why?

6:00 - How Radar Helps


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gCQrMruuHw

