Save The USA -83R (Rap/HipHop) ~Prod By: Ryini Beats~

Save The USA



I’m always wishing for the old ways and missing the fishing days with grandpa remembering the days when daddy stays home

some way just to watch that bobber jerk

it’s like nature working together just to create Tiny waves.

It’s important to remember that to give life it requires sacrifice of that same life

so where there is peace and beauty there too will be found an equal strife.

It isn’t some trick of the mind rather scientific mind slicing life.



Action reaction to every transaction decisions show your ranking you gotta pay the faction.

I’m no longer hiding Cuz I see them always chiding reminding me of the movie frightening its like the shining.



scared to take an action cuz I know that the reaction will be enlightening and I’m certain it will only be confining.

I know that even like the mighty nations that fell before us that is the fate of the fighting U.S. the hope lies in the reaction to the action of destruction on this nation but as for me and my house.

We will serve the lord we can save the USA.

We can win the fight cuz they don’t have the right to silence what we say anymore.



It’s ok to realize if I wanna be bad I can be one of those guys thats a price I gotta pay if I wanna pay it I gotta do it right.

But there’s alot of hope in doing the right thing even if to only brings height to the glory and might of His name whatever you wanna call Him in the end that’s the same game it’s not gonna bring shame to His reign. He’s the beginning and the end -He’s the main thing -however you wanna see it remember he’s the king of kings.



We will serve the lord we can save the USA.

We can win the fight cuz they don’t have the right to silence what we say anymore.



The United States of America is not a free stay but it’s a free state to those who can wait and do it the legal way and especially to those who were born here as they can say red, white and blue from the time of my birthday. Bleeding the freedom so He can have his way it’s not a matter of If we can save today it’s a factor of which afterlife will you attend when this life passes away

it’s gonna happen soon any day now check your soul and behold the reaping and sow keep weeping at the final blow it’s coming quickly but no one can know the day or the hour now

it’s come down to you

it’s come down to man or devil which one will eventually devour the other one? One of them will eventually be devoured.

I can’t tell you how to be true I can only say that the USA is worth saving what’s left when the radical left gets done burning our ancestry treasure to the ground it’s the grandest theft.

We gotta save the USA.



We will serve the lord we can save the USA.

We can win the fight cuz they don’t have the right to silence what we say anymore.