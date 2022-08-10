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Eric Trump says Joe Biden approved the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago:
“Make no mistake… this did not happen without Joe Biden’s explicit approval. The White House approved of this. Mark my words… Joe Biden absolutely signed off on this…
You watch what ends up coming out. Mark my words. Keep this tape. This will all lead back to the Biden administration.”