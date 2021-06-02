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Vaccines, lies and smears
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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164 views • June 02, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey, June 1, 2021

Dr Sam takes her gloves off in this video! Watch her rebuttal against a stuff.co.nz character assassination attempt on Dr Simon Thornley.

Please support her channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey

Leave her a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey

Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1

US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Virus Mania E-book:

Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:

NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:

Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

Follow her on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow her on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c

Mary Hobbs Open Letter: https://www.covidplanb.co.nz/media-and-politics/open-letter-from-mary-hobbs-nz-author/

References:

1. INTERVIEW: David Crowe on the Problem with PCR Testing - May 17, 2020: https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/05/25/interview-david-crowe-on-the-problem-with-the-pcr-testing/
2. Charlie Mitchell: https://web.archive.org/web/20210306011406/https://www.stuff.co.nz/authors/charlie-mitchell
3. Stuff media sold for $1: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/1924208/stuff-ceo-buys-media-firm-for-nz-1
4. Stuff promotes Covid shots: https://web.archive.org/web/20210317173856/https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/124508789/stuff-wins-funding-to-counter-covid19-vaccine-misinformation
5. NZ Government puts $50 million into the media: https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/mediawatch/audio/2018743793/government-moves-on-short-term-relief-for-media
6. NZ lockdown illegal: https://www.kiwiblog.co.nz/2020/05/crown_law_said_lockdown_was_illegal.html
7. Dr David Nabarro on lockdowns: https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/global/coronavirus-who-backflips-on-virus-stance-by-condemning-lockdowns/news-story/f2188f2aebff1b7b291b297731c3da74
8. Assessing mandatory stay- at- home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID- 19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/eci.13484
9. BioPharma: https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2021/03/03/Inside-the-Pfizer-BioNTech-COVID-19-vaccine-trial-Insights-on-speed-agility-and-digital-development
10. Pfizer/BioNTech SE trial: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/results/NCT04368728
11. COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
12. WHO Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data - Oct 2020: https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892/en/
13. High consequence infectious diseases - Gov.uk: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
14. Ivor Cummins - Short Video on India Situation: What does the Current Data Say?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vg4aUqjH4N4&;t=1s
15. Professor Rodney Jackson: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/r-jackson
16. Rod Jackson: Why Covid is at least 10 times more deadly than the flu: https://web.archive.org/web/20201101171729/https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/rod-jackson-why-covid-is-at-least-10-times-more-deadly-than-the-flu/NA5AXLNGISTSPLGQHPKYFOL55Q/
17. Rod Jackson - ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rod-Jackson
18. Mary Hobbs - books: http://maryhobbswriter.co.nz/books/
Keywords
vaccinesliessmearscovid19sam bailey
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