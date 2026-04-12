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Energy Lockdowns. Missing Scientists. Digital Health Wallets. Are You Paying Attention
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
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• #CurrentEvents2026

• #AltNews

• #HopeGirlBlog

• #DigitalHealthWallet

• #EnergyLockdowns


First up—energy lockdowns. Across the globe, countries are beginning to see a new kind of restriction, not on movement this time, but on energy use. The International Energy Agency is taking a lead role here, very much like the part the World Health Organization played during the pandemic.

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/08/energy-lockdowns-begin/


Now, in a story that’s raising eyebrows, reports are emerging that nine top-level scientists have either died or gone missing in just the past year. Seven of them, sources say, had ties to the Air Force Research Laboratory—the group responsible for some of the U.S. military’s most advanced aerospace technologies. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/07/something-dark-is-going-on-nine-top-level-scientists-have-died-or-gone-missing-within-past-year/

Next, local communities are starting to push back against big data centers. As Big Tech tries to expand into new areas with massive AI facilities, residents across rural and urban regions alike are standing their ground, demanding accountability and fair policy.

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/08/a-powerful-no-to-data-centers/

Meanwhile, while many have been focused elsewhere, the World Health Organization has quietly begun rolling out digital health wallets across Southeast Asia. The initiative aims to replace traditional paper records with digital ones—part of a three-year collaboration with the Temasek Foundation and the Alliance for Health Policy and Systems Research. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/09/while-you-were-distracted-who-rolls-out-digital-health-wallets-across-asean/


Turning to climate and weather news, researcher Dane Wigington is sounding new alarms about global climate engineering. From gargantuan hailstorms to toxic particulates in the air, he says the effects of geoengineering are being downplayed while damage continues to mount.

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/09/gargantuan-hail-toxic-particles-severe-drought-chemtrails-dane-wigington/

Over in Europe, a scandal is rocking Poland’s government. Allegations of pedophilia and bestiality are emerging—a story that could spell serious trouble for Donald Tusk’s political party.

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/06/polish-government-hit-with-pedophilia-bestiality-scandal/


And in Canada, University of Toronto psychiatrists are warning about a controversial expansion of the MAiD program—that’s Medical Assistance in Dying. Critics say new rules could put vulnerable people with mental illness, depression, or addiction at risk. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/10/breaking-doctors-warn-about-plot-to-euthanize-millions-of-mentally-ill/


And don’t forget, HopeGirl readers can still grab up to ten percent off EMF protection products through the link below.

I’m your host HopeGirl, thanks for tuning in. Stay curious, stay aware, and we’ll see you next time.


Get 10% off our EMF protection products by using this link: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/tenoff



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https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/




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