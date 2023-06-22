Create New Account
Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden (FULL)
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

House of Reps reads articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, read by Rep Lauren Boebert. She was distant from microphone, so pump up your audio.


Subscribe to my newsletter: https://boebert.house.gov

Follow Rep. Boebert on Twitter: https://twitter.com/repboebert



https://rumble.com/v2vgahv-lauren-boebert-reads-articles-of-impeachment-against-joe-biden-volume-up.html

