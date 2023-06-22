Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden (FULL)

House of Reps reads articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, read by Rep Lauren Boebert. She was distant from microphone, so pump up your audio.
https://rumble.com/v2vgahv-lauren-boebert-reads-articles-of-impeachment-against-joe-biden-volume-up.html
