American Starlink with Ukrainian reconnaissance group chased by Russian FPV Drone
Published a day ago

Some Russian FPV drones chases and destroys an American Starlink satellite system communications kit used by Ukrainian Armored Forces. The kamikaze drones effectively hit the scouts, who were hiding in houses to spy on Russian forces on the front lines.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russianstarlinkafufpv drones

