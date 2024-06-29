BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Quickest Way To Pick Up A Demonic Entity
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
34 followers
120 views • 10 months ago

Do these things and You may pick up something you do not want.

Quickest way to pick up a Demon, music by Send Rain

 

Christians always ask can a true Born Again Believer be possessed by a demonic being?

 

The answer is no they can't, however they can have a Demon attach to them and harass them.


Usually Demons can't touch a Born Again Believer unless you give them the legal right to do so. Unbelievers however can pick up a demon and be indwelt?

 

The quickest way I know of to get a demon is through sexual intercourse outside of marriage. During the sexual act the two are made one flesh and the demonic being can pass from one to the other.


Another quick way is through the use of drugs, Drugs remove the natural barrier God has placed around the flesh to protect us from The Spiritual Realm.

 

Anyone who had done various drugs knows the demons are right there in the room with you, because of the altered state you are able to feel their evil presents.

 

The last easy way to pick up a demon is by dabbling in the occult, Ouija Board, Charlie Charlie, possessed objects, possessed places = Palm readers, etc.

 

Objects brought into your home; can have a spirit attached to them, New Orleans, Haiti, yard sale?


Keywords
magicdemonsatanictrancewitchcraftwitchspellwizardseervibrationsvoodooreincarnationsorcerertelepathyrhabdomancysoothsaying
