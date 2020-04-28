Covid check in No 3 - 4/28/2020

Here is Jim Arroyo with a good overall picture of the situation in our county (Yavapai, AZ) and what items disappeared from the store shelves first! How did you do with your preps? What will you do to be better prepared for the future? What's not on this list that you think should be? Discusses what is available in stores now, water, immune system, making bleach, and a possible 2nd wave of this virus.



Feel free to share these videos with your friends and family. They may be a little more open to the idea of being ready for emergencies. Enter any comments below and let's talk with each other!