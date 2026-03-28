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“[MBS] didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me….he better be nice to me, he’s gotta be..”
The White House edited this out of Trump's live appearance yesterday.
(MBS - Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia)
From Middle East Eye:
Adding, about this: NYT (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/28/us/politics/trump-iran-war.html): "Wild Ultimatums and 'Bombing Our Little Hearts Out': A Portrait of Trump at War"
Trump threatened to bomb Iran's civilian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz wasn't reopened within 48 hours. He then delayed his own deadline. Then delayed it again after Wall Street suffered its largest single-day drop since the war began.
"We'll just keep bombing our little hearts out" if Iran won't make a deal, he warned.
Meanwhile at a Saudi sovereign wealth fund conference in Miami Beach, Trump boasted Iran was "begging to make a deal" and that the US operation was keeping Saudi Arabia safe.
While he was still speaking, Iran struck Prince Sultan Air Base, where US troops are stationed. 12 Americans injured.
And more about this: BREAKING: Crucial E-3 Sentry Aircraft Damaged in Saudi Base Attack
Iran's missile and drone strike on Prince Sultan Air Base didn't just injure 12 US troops, it also damaged an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, one of the US military's most critical battlefield awareness assets.
The E-3 tracks drones, missiles and aircraft from hundreds of miles away, giving commanders real-time situational awareness across the entire battlespace.
"It's a huge deal. It hurts the U.S.'s ability to see what's happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness." — Ret. Air Force Col. John Venable
There are a limited number in the Air Force's inventory. They cannot be replaced.