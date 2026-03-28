“[MBS] didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me….he better be nice to me, he’s gotta be..”

The White House edited this out of Trump's live appearance yesterday.

(MBS - Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia)

From Middle East Eye:

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is "kissing his ass" during a speech at an investment summit in Miami.

During the address, the President also expressed his affection for the King of Saudi Arabia, fondly recalling past memories of how the two leaders had "bonded".