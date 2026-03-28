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MBS didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me…
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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“[MBS] didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me….he better be nice to me, he’s gotta be..”

The White House edited this out of Trump's live appearance yesterday.

(MBS - Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia)

From Middle East Eye:

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is "kissing his ass" during a speech at an investment summit in Miami.
During the address, the President also expressed his affection for the King of Saudi Arabia, fondly recalling past memories of how the two leaders had "bonded".
Trump went on to claim that during a recent conversation, the future Saudi king praised the American economic turnaround under his administration, reportedly telling him: "It's amazing: one year ago you were a dead country. Now you're the hottest country anywhere in the world."


Adding, about this:  NYT (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/28/us/politics/trump-iran-war.html): "Wild Ultimatums and 'Bombing Our Little Hearts Out': A Portrait of Trump at War"

Trump threatened to bomb Iran's civilian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz wasn't reopened within 48 hours. He then delayed his own deadline. Then delayed it again after Wall Street suffered its largest single-day drop since the war began.

"We'll just keep bombing our little hearts out" if Iran won't make a deal, he warned.

Meanwhile at a Saudi sovereign wealth fund conference in Miami Beach, Trump boasted Iran was "begging to make a deal" and that the US operation was keeping Saudi Arabia safe.

While he was still speaking, Iran struck Prince Sultan Air Base, where US troops are stationed. 12 Americans injured.

And more about this:   BREAKING: Crucial E-3 Sentry Aircraft Damaged in Saudi Base Attack

Iran's missile and drone strike on Prince Sultan Air Base didn't just injure 12 US troops, it also damaged an E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, one of the US military's most critical battlefield awareness assets.

The E-3 tracks drones, missiles and aircraft from hundreds of miles away, giving commanders real-time situational awareness across the entire battlespace.

"It's a huge deal. It hurts the U.S.'s ability to see what's happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness." — Ret. Air Force Col. John Venable

There are a limited number in the Air Force's inventory. They cannot be replaced.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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