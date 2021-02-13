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DISGUSTING MELINDA GATES SELLING THE CULT AGENDA IN ALL ITS ASPECTS AND SEEKING TO DEMONISE
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322 views • February 13, 2021
DISGUSTING MELINDA GATES SELLING THE CULT AGENDA IN ALL ITS ASPECTS AND SEEKING TO DEMONISE
Disgusting Melinda Gates selling the Cult agenda in all its aspects and seeking to demonise ‘conspiracy theorists’ who she knows are telling the truth – these people are nothing if not yawningly predictable. Being a former Microsoft marketer and married to a mega-rich husband gives you the right to lecture the world and decide what people are allowed to see. Only an extreme narcissist could even think that – and she does
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/willyalfredo/
Disgusting Melinda Gates selling the Cult agenda in all its aspects and seeking to demonise ‘conspiracy theorists’ who she knows are telling the truth – these people are nothing if not yawningly predictable. Being a former Microsoft marketer and married to a mega-rich husband gives you the right to lecture the world and decide what people are allowed to see. Only an extreme narcissist could even think that – and she does
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/willyalfredo/
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