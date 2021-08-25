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D.Buzz 30-Day Challenge Level II - Lets Do It Again! Recap 2
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10 views • August 25, 2021
D.Buzz 30-Day Challenge Level II - Lets Do It Again! Recap 2
Hey hey hey, D.Buzz here.
Another 7 days in to Level 2, and we have a bunch of authors generating content that is next level. The time change is showing some good results, and the photos of fun are picking up moods around the globe.
How you are getting on in the next challenge?
Are you on level 1 or level 2?
Are you being inspired to create?
We sure hope so!
Here are links to the 2, 30-Day challenges.
Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
You can also search HIVE or D.Buzz for the hashtag #Dbuzz30 , or just click this link : https://d.buzz/#/tags?q=dbuzz30, to see some other players in the game!
Remember, you can start any of the 2 challenges any time you want, you can even re-play them if you want. The goal is to provide some frame work for you to produce content, get it out, and be amazing.
What are you waiting for?
Start today!
Do the 30-Day and Do it again on LV 2!
Thanks for watching, and we look forward to seeing you on D.Buzz, your micro blog built on the Hive Block Chain. :)
Hey hey hey, D.Buzz here.
Another 7 days in to Level 2, and we have a bunch of authors generating content that is next level. The time change is showing some good results, and the photos of fun are picking up moods around the globe.
How you are getting on in the next challenge?
Are you on level 1 or level 2?
Are you being inspired to create?
We sure hope so!
Here are links to the 2, 30-Day challenges.
Level 1 : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
Level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
You can also search HIVE or D.Buzz for the hashtag #Dbuzz30 , or just click this link : https://d.buzz/#/tags?q=dbuzz30, to see some other players in the game!
Remember, you can start any of the 2 challenges any time you want, you can even re-play them if you want. The goal is to provide some frame work for you to produce content, get it out, and be amazing.
What are you waiting for?
Start today!
Do the 30-Day and Do it again on LV 2!
Thanks for watching, and we look forward to seeing you on D.Buzz, your micro blog built on the Hive Block Chain. :)
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