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It's Official : UFOs Are Real ! - Disclosure- why now? how is it related to Black Holes and CERN ?
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67 views • October 02, 2021
the US government owes an apology to all the people they have ridiculed and ruined for talking about UFOs when it's against human nature not to talk about phenomenon...but it seems disclosure is upon us..why now? what are the implications? how do they fly? are they astronauts or time travelers? can we trust details of this new disclosure ? the truth or just more disinformation ? ...more importantly what was redacted ...not much more from the Gov now...just crickets ..they cant tell you that 'they' are 'us' from the future after we have destroyed our civilization ..the UFO's warp spacetime ,,,they are default 'time machines'
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