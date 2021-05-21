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Debunking Israel’s ‘Human Shield’ Defense in Gaza Massacre (MIRRORED)
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309 views • May 21, 2021
Debunking Israel’s ‘Human Shield’ Defense in Gaza Massacre (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/l78dOLxt6_g
Abby Martin gives 5 points that evaporate Israel's assertion that the civilians it kills in Gaza were "human shields."
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Empire Files at:-
https://youtu.be/l78dOLxt6_g
Abby Martin gives 5 points that evaporate Israel's assertion that the civilians it kills in Gaza were "human shields."
Get EXCLUSIVE Empire Files content by supporting our work at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles or donate at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/empirefiles
FOLLOW // https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles
LIKE // https://www.facebook.com/TheEmpireFiles/
MERCH // https://empirefiles.store
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