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UK Permanent Lockdown - Document Leaked (MIRRORED)
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581 views • July 03, 2021
UK Permanent Lockdown - Document Leaked (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/2a45f8c0-44ab-471f-8958-50e2bc70fa74
UK Permanent Lockdown - Document Leaked
June 30th, 2021
StopTheCrime.net NEW
@StopTheCrime
UK Permanent Lockdown - Document Leaked
THIS IS DEBORAH TAVARES RETRANSMISSION
EVERYWHERE
If anyone doubted the Illuminati/Committee of 300 would not play their (Indian and Nepal) variant card - read below
EMERGENCY ALERT
UK Permanent Lockdown
The Plan Leaked - a Document
Posted on StopTheCrime.net
Keep in Mind the Dates of the Lockdowns as Stated herein, Could Change Should The Controllers Plans Require Adjustments
Document errors are intentional to create uncertainty.
This document has been vetted and CONFIRMED to be REAL
LBRY URL
lbry://@StopTheCrime#d/UK-Permanent-Lockdown----Document-Leaked#f
Claim ID
fdc95223ccbc5828c05281de84bff232c49cc281
38.8 MB
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/2a45f8c0-44ab-471f-8958-50e2bc70fa74
UK Permanent Lockdown - Document Leaked
June 30th, 2021
StopTheCrime.net NEW
@StopTheCrime
UK Permanent Lockdown - Document Leaked
THIS IS DEBORAH TAVARES RETRANSMISSION
EVERYWHERE
If anyone doubted the Illuminati/Committee of 300 would not play their (Indian and Nepal) variant card - read below
EMERGENCY ALERT
UK Permanent Lockdown
The Plan Leaked - a Document
Posted on StopTheCrime.net
Keep in Mind the Dates of the Lockdowns as Stated herein, Could Change Should The Controllers Plans Require Adjustments
Document errors are intentional to create uncertainty.
This document has been vetted and CONFIRMED to be REAL
LBRY URL
lbry://@StopTheCrime#d/UK-Permanent-Lockdown----Document-Leaked#f
Claim ID
fdc95223ccbc5828c05281de84bff232c49cc281
38.8 MB
Keywords
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