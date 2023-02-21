Government Documents Admit Flat Earth

June 10th, 2018
In this presentation, Pastor Dean addresses the mountain of government documents and scientific-technical manuals that admit the earth is flat and non-rotating or still like the Bible has always said. CIA, Army, Airforce, Navy, NASA, and Russian documents admit the earth is flat....so why are people like Neil Degrasse Tyson and Bill Nye calling flat earthers and Christians crazy? This is part one of what Pastor Dean discovered after many hours of research on various websites including the CIA website. It's time for everyone to wake up to the truth of Biblical creation that these governments suppressed (but knew about) just like Romans 1 foretold.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.