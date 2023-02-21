Government Documents Admit Flat Earth

June 10th, 2018

In this presentation, Pastor Dean addresses the mountain of government documents and scientific-technical manuals that admit the earth is flat and non-rotating or still like the Bible has always said. CIA, Army, Airforce, Navy, NASA, and Russian documents admit the earth is flat....so why are people like Neil Degrasse Tyson and Bill Nye calling flat earthers and Christians crazy? This is part one of what Pastor Dean discovered after many hours of research on various websites including the CIA website. It's time for everyone to wake up to the truth of Biblical creation that these governments suppressed (but knew about) just like Romans 1 foretold.