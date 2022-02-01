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Live@5 with Steffen Rowe & Matt Omerta 1/31/22
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20 views • February 01, 2022
Today on episode 194, Steffen Rowe and Matt Omerta take on the CNN challenge and compare the Nazi Holocaust to the current Global Vaccine Holocaust in a stunning rebuttal, comparing the way both utilized media to propagandize and simultaneously censor vital information from the public. Both Holocausts illegally removed people's civil rights, forced people to show papers and labeled one group as an enemy of humanity, sterilized, experimented upon and imprisoned people in camps for their beliefs. Those who refuse to comply both faced ejection from society and possible death. Both the Jewish people and the unvaccinated have been portrayed as a scourge and threat to society.
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