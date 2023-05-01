Alan Watt - 16 Hours - Part 1 of 3

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
Part 1 - 3 : http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=733
Content:
01 - The Self - Birth, Death, and the Unborn
02 - The Universe - The Power of Space
03 - Human Consciousness - Nature of Consciousness
04 - Taoism - Way Beyond Seeking
05 - Human Consciousness - Transformation of Consciousness
06 - The Self - World as Self
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.