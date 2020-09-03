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Trump Jr.: Biden and Pelosi are privileged
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27 views • September 03, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. comments exclusively on 'liberal privilege,' and the actions of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Joe Biden, and other prominent Democrats as opposed to the actions of his father, President Trump, plus the possibility of big tech and social media bias against conservative opinions, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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