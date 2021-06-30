© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPARS 2025-2028 PLANDEMIC - Moved forward to 2020! THEY KNEW! THE EVIDENCE THEY LAID THEIR PLANS!
Follow
5
Share
Report
1200 views • June 30, 2021
Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination, brought forward to 2020 to get Trump out! Thanks a bunch! Genocide evidence!
See the PDF document here! https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Deagle report here! https://archive.is/Zrfc4
See the PDF document here! https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Deagle report here! https://archive.is/Zrfc4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.