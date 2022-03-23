Which Countries Run Out of Food First

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A look at which countries will run out of food first and where social disorder will arise through the next two months. Signs to look for as fertilizer shortages are number crunched. The panic buys will start globally. Hope this helps you prepare for what is inbound by May/June 2022.
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