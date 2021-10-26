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Doctor who Exposed Nightmare Discoveries in Pfizer Covid Jab Calls for Action to Stop Injections
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481 views • October 26, 2021
After releasing a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings when analyzing the Pfizer COVID vaccine, Dr. Richard Fleming of https://flemingmethod.com joins The Alex Jones Show to call for action to stop injecting the population.
Watch Dr. Fleming's report "Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope" here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
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Watch Dr. Fleming's report "Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope" here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
Save 40% on Bodease, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product on the market!
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