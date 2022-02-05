© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A TRUCKER BREAKS DOWN OVER THE LOVE, & KINDNESS OF HIS FELLOW CANADIANS
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • February 05, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOyuQ7TvdkE
"As far as I'm concerned, the Freedom Convoy has already been a success, in so many different ways. One obvious success: It has shown us that humanity is still alive, & well."
"As far as I'm concerned, the Freedom Convoy has already been a success, in so many different ways. One obvious success: It has shown us that humanity is still alive, & well."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.