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Get Ready for War: When Oil Prices Spike, The Economy Will Crash
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200 views • May 18, 2021
Gerald Celente guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the war in the Middle East, and how the economy will crash when oil prices spike.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a2f206d666fe3137b76329
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a2f206d666fe3137b76329
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