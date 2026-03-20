"They want our oil. That's why they're doing this. We made the right decision blocking the Strait of Hormuz. They attacked Iran & now we are fighting back"

"Why would I be afraid? It's my country, it's my home."

BFM TV set up at the Iran-Turkey border to cover Iranians fleeing the bombs. Instead they found an Iranian artist coming from Istanbul, going back!

"They want our oil. That's why they're doing this. We made the right decision blocking the Strait of Hormuz. They attacked Iran — and now we are fighting back."

The Western narrative of a population waiting to be liberated is running into some complications at the border.