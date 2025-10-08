BrightLearn - 100% Health: The Drug Free Guide to Feeling Better, Living Longer and Staying Free from Disease by Patrick Holford

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive podcast episode, citing Patrick Holford’s book "100% Health: The Drug Free Guide to Feeling Better, Living Longer and Staying Free from Disease," dismantles the pharmaceutical-driven medical myth, exposing how corporate greed, toxic foods and suppressed natural cures keep humanity sick—while revealing the quantum truth that true healing comes from detoxing the body, rewiring the mind, and reclaiming God-given immunity through nutrition, not synthetic drugs.
