BrightLearn - 100% Health: The Drug Free Guide to Feeling Better, Living Longer and Staying Free from Disease by Patrick Holford
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
277 followers
78 views • 1 day ago

This explosive podcast episode, citing Patrick Holford’s book "100% Health: The Drug Free Guide to Feeling Better, Living Longer and Staying Free from Disease," dismantles the pharmaceutical-driven medical myth, exposing how corporate greed, toxic foods and suppressed natural cures keep humanity sick—while revealing the quantum truth that true healing comes from detoxing the body, rewiring the mind, and reclaiming God-given immunity through nutrition, not synthetic drugs.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
