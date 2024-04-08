Why Does ANYONE Still believe the Modern Media After ALL their Provable Lies + Hoaxes ??

How does one debate with somebody on the left, that repeats provable media propaganda, like the fine people, hoax, or believes that Trump was threatening America with a bloodbath, if he's not elected? What is the goal of such a conversation? The goal should be to decouple them from the lying media, and the lies that they propagate. To open up that potential Avenue for them to question their sources.. #media #finepeople #medialies

