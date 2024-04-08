Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why Does ANYONE Still believe the Modern Media After ALL their Provable Lies + Hoaxes ??
channel image
Recharge Freedom
334 Subscribers
36 views
Published a day ago

How does one debate with somebody on the left, that repeats provable media propaganda, like the fine people, hoax, or believes that Trump was threatening America with a bloodbath, if he's not elected? What is the goal of such a conversation? The goal should be to decouple them from the lying media, and the lies that they propagate. To open up that potential Avenue for them to question their sources.. #media #finepeople #medialies

Keywords
cnndemocratsleftistshoaxdebatepropagandamainstream mediamsnbcus politicsbloodbathrolling stonedemocrat liespropagandistsbody positivityflat eartherargumentsfine people hoaxmedia sources

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket