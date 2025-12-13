GROUND SHAKING AWAKENING: The Military Operation of the Millennium is Live

You are watching the most important military operations of the millennium take shape in the public sphere. This is not a drill.





In this critical intel briefing, John Michael Chambers delivers the Wartime Weekly Report, provided in part by Guardian Daniel R. We are now at the precipice of the long-foretold overt operations.





What This Report Reveals:





The ongoing "Great Awakening" mass movement and public disclosure operations.





How military ops have been guiding the exposure of the global cabal—including CIA assassination plots, world currency control, and major trafficking networks.





The imminent downfall of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI, ex-presidents, and deep state intelligence agencies.





The restructuring of the United States government and the three branches.





We are VERY NEAR "11.3" military overt operations under the Laws of War, where the U.S. military will seize power during the "near-death experience."





The battle between the parallel systems: the dying deep state Fed system vs. the new system developed by President Trump and his team.





We are in the final "Danger Zone" of the transition before the dawning of the Golden Age.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.