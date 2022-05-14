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How To Stop Oath Breakers
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24 views • May 14, 2022
BondsForTheWin is building a team of professionals to assist citizens just like you in obtaining and filing Surety Bond claims against public officials who break their oath of office. When a public servant who has taken an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution violates that Oath, he or she has not only committed Perjury of Oath, a criminal offense, it also violates his/her Surety Bond terms. While it's nearly impossible to get criminal police and prosecuters, many of whom are Oath Breakers themselves, to prosecute a public servant for that crime, it's much easier for you as a Citizen to file a claim against the perjurers' Bonding Agent, who will be forced to act against the target of your Complaint.
https://bondsforthewin.com/
https://bondsforthewin.com/
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