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Urotherapy & Self-Mastery | Dr. Group Interviews Brother Sage for The Global Healing Institute
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551 views • November 11, 2021
Dr. Group interviews Brother Sage for a lively discussion on Urotherapy, Self-Mastery, and avoiding large-scale deception. As they uncover the truth about the miracles of your own body, you will be awoken to the simplicity of your own self-healing mechanism.
Brother Sage has been a successful Wellness practitioner that built his wellness practice in 1979 along with facilitating self-transformation by providing ancient education on the art of Urotherapy. You can explore his websites here - https://www.brothersage.com/ & https://shivambhu.org/
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Enroll In The Urotherapy Course Now for 30% off this month only: https://bit.ly/3jAtJ2l
Use Code: Uro30
Expires: November 25th, 2021
–––––––––––––
GHI Member Benefits:
By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy that increased the lifespan of rats by 90%. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years! Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most customized and universal cure lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
–––––––––––––
Become a Member of Dr. Group’s - Global Healing Institute
You can become a member by joining any of Dr. Group's courses:
1-----The Root Cause of Disease ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
2-----The Power of Fasting ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
3-----Vibrational Healing ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
4. The Secrets of Happiness ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
5. Why Everyone Needs a Parasite Cleanse ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
6. Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram App *** Uncensored***)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Brother Sage has been a successful Wellness practitioner that built his wellness practice in 1979 along with facilitating self-transformation by providing ancient education on the art of Urotherapy. You can explore his websites here - https://www.brothersage.com/ & https://shivambhu.org/
–––––––––––––
Enroll In The Urotherapy Course Now for 30% off this month only: https://bit.ly/3jAtJ2l
Use Code: Uro30
Expires: November 25th, 2021
–––––––––––––
GHI Member Benefits:
By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy that increased the lifespan of rats by 90%. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years! Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most customized and universal cure lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
–––––––––––––
Become a Member of Dr. Group’s - Global Healing Institute
You can become a member by joining any of Dr. Group's courses:
1-----The Root Cause of Disease ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
2-----The Power of Fasting ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
3-----Vibrational Healing ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
4. The Secrets of Happiness ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
5. Why Everyone Needs a Parasite Cleanse ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
6. Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing ➤➤
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/co...
https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
https://t.me/drgroupofficial (Telegram App *** Uncensored***)
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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