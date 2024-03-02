Create New Account
Canadians are finally REJECTING the woke agenda
Neroke-5
Published 20 hours ago

It’s Friday! Kick back, grab a drink and enjoy the latest episode of Off the Record with Candice Malcolm, Harrison Faulkner and Rachel Emmanuel!

It seems like every where you look in Canada these days, you can find a woke progress flag – on flag poles of government buildings, on sidewalks, and elsewhere. However, this week, residents of Westlock, Alberta sent a clear message to the government by voting in favour of banning pride flags and rainbow crosswalks on municipal property. It’s clear Canadians are finally rejecting the woke agenda.

Plus, the legacy media in Canada reached a new low this week by weaponizing suicide to push their woke, authoritarian agenda.

A black Pope? Indigenous Vikings? A black George Washington? Google is under fire after its AI tool, Gemini, produced misleading and inaccurate photos of historical figures.

globalismcanadawokeismwoke agendaanti white racism

