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Ανεμιστήρας ιδιοκατασκευή
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20 views • June 01, 2022
Πλάκωσε η ζέστη και όσοι ζεσταίνονται σαν και εμένα και επιπλέον δεν τους αρέσει ο θόρυβος δεν θα περάσουν και πολύ ωραία. Η μεγάλη ροή αέρα και ο δυνατός θόρυβος είναι δύο προβλήματα που παρουσιάζουν ακόμα και οι ακριβοί ανεμιστήρες. Όμως μία εύκολη ιδιοκατασκευή θα σας λύσει όλα σας τα προβλήματα.
https://youtu.be/IUsJWer_VRg
https://youtu.be/IUsJWer_VRg
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