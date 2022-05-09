© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cinema about the first love. Cherry compote with a bone
Follow
1
Share
Report
27 views • May 09, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOibnLjHK0w
Cherry compote with a bone. The first love.
Short film. The best scenario in "Metropolis".
Tatyana Rakhmanova's film (director, screenwriter).
Production of the video Smirnov Mikhail (video studio CMCproduction).
Music to the film: Auktsion group (Leonid Fedorov)
Actors: Artem Kleshunov, Daria Lupanova, Valentina Zverekova, Anton Ponomarenko, Ksenia Belskaya.
With the participation: Lyubov Rakhmanova, Olga Kleshunova, Gennady Lupanov, Inna Karbysheva, teenage club "Tachanka" in St. Petersburg.
Organization of filming: Nina Kashevarova.
Short feature movie about first love "Compote from cherry with a bone", St. Petersburg, 2011
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Cherry compote with a bone. The first love.
Short film. The best scenario in "Metropolis".
Tatyana Rakhmanova's film (director, screenwriter).
Production of the video Smirnov Mikhail (video studio CMCproduction).
Music to the film: Auktsion group (Leonid Fedorov)
Actors: Artem Kleshunov, Daria Lupanova, Valentina Zverekova, Anton Ponomarenko, Ksenia Belskaya.
With the participation: Lyubov Rakhmanova, Olga Kleshunova, Gennady Lupanov, Inna Karbysheva, teenage club "Tachanka" in St. Petersburg.
Organization of filming: Nina Kashevarova.
Short feature movie about first love "Compote from cherry with a bone", St. Petersburg, 2011
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.