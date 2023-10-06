Want Your Mind BLOWN?? Watch ALL Of THIS Video.. The REALITY Is SETTING IN and THE TIME Is At HAND !

"Hidden in Plain sight and testimonies that Prove the Case Of That which was Hidden From the Beginning. DobeHuaHua ...HAHAHAHAHAHA, Says it All !! Better party like its 1999.... That's a Joke BTW" (From Jonathan's original description)





PS, a note from me: (the channel owner, not Jonathan. I just share his videos on my channel) Links are blocked on my channel, so please copy and paste the links and remove the space when pasting. (the spaces are after the https:"//", or right before ".com" on the description link above, so you can copy the links without Youtube blocking it.)

************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https:// odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https:// www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https:// www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl .com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http:// www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http:// www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https:// tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https:// www.show-notes.net/thisistheend