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Salty Cracker: Trump Calls On Biden 'Resign In Disgrace' Over Crisis In Afghanistan [16.08.2021]
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70 views • August 16, 2021
'Woke' = Communism
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
136,814 views Aug 16, 2021
Salty Cracker
673K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5_mVQs7c0p4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
136,814 views Aug 16, 2021
Salty Cracker
673K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5_mVQs7c0p4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
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