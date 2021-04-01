© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nike Human Blood Trainers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 01, 2021
Slowly but surely they're pushing their agenda forward. If they push too hard then they'll back off, but once the dust has settled they'll push again - even harder. The problem is the number of people who are pushing back is declining daily, all too many, who may disagree, nevertheless are starting to accept what is being pushed upon them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.