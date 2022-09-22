YAH SAYS GET YOUR CHILDREN OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS! "Get them out of the dens of the anti-christ before it is too late." State Owned, witchcraft/perversion! Prophecy Excerpts 150/153/14/43 Pt 2 mirrored

this is a mirrored video

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies 14, 43 Pt 2, and 153 given to Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu about the great dangers of what is being taught to children in the Public Schools. YAH AND YAHUSHUA give serious warnings to get the children out before it is too late for them to ever recover.



YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 14



"You MY Children, by remaining silent condoned the act of the heathens, while the government, because of a handful of people decreed no God in school, no bibles, no prayer; you allowed it and now wonder why the public school systems and the youth seem to be accursed. How can you ask ME to bless, what the people have said is not MINE. Take back the schools in MY Name and take your children out of these dens of iniquities. For without MY light, MY presence, MY truth, these dens will only get darker and the children also. They (the public schools) are quickly becoming dens for the antichrist and your silence and tax dollars are supporting them."



From YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 43 Part 2

"Then why are you allowing satan to teach your children? Get them out of the dens of the anti-christ before it is too late. The world's children are being groomed now just as surely as hair is groomed, therefore the name Harry Potter. This film, worldwide will be shown and yet it should not be received as the kind of grooming you want your children to have, nor even yourselves.



There has been a lot of planning by satanists to take over the minds, bodies, spirits and souls of you and your children, using the vessels that promote this evil. What are you going to do about it? It's your choice, for I will not help anyone that has the ability to warn and the knowledge, and yet endangers their children or the children of others by remaining silent."

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 150

"Even the author of the harry potter, have witches gathering. She knows we have a prophecy against harry potter.



United Kingdom you’re going to pay in a great way, for you were the first to promote all of this. Teaching the little children to become sorcerers, where they become so demon possessed, they even kill their own father and mother, send curses upon them. This is why I said, you are living in the most evil times now next to the great tribulation, you are so very close now. Look at the children, look at the teenagers."



YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 153

"I warned you: The children would be owned by the states. The parent's rights would be taken. I warned you and told you get your kids out of the dens of the anti-christ, the public schools! I've allowed them all to be shut down but while they're being shut down, evil is going on behind the scenes!"



