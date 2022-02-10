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The History Lesson We Should Have Had In School
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45 views • February 10, 2022
Pure evil that continues today with experimental vaccines. USA's past is just as atrocious. As is France that wanted the Vietnam Empire back. These MFs ARE NOT elected.
Link to the full speech delivered after the Syrian Bombing for White Helmets staged events.
I'm not saying Russia is pure, it could be pure evil too.
The Nuremberg Trials were definitely show trials - Don't expect Rule of Law to do anything for the people. We have to do this ourselves.
https://archive.mid.ru/en/web/guest/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/3178301/pop_up?_101_INSTANCE_cKNonkJE02Bw_viewMode=print&;_101_INSTANCE_cKNonkJE02Bw_qrIndex=0
Link to the full speech delivered after the Syrian Bombing for White Helmets staged events.
I'm not saying Russia is pure, it could be pure evil too.
The Nuremberg Trials were definitely show trials - Don't expect Rule of Law to do anything for the people. We have to do this ourselves.
https://archive.mid.ru/en/web/guest/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/3178301/pop_up?_101_INSTANCE_cKNonkJE02Bw_viewMode=print&;_101_INSTANCE_cKNonkJE02Bw_qrIndex=0
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