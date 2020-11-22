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Vote Counting Equipment Found Dumped On Roadside In Georgia
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198 views • November 22, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
November 21 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Trump's path to victory, through the Supreme Court.
!!! SO FUCK YOU AND YOUR ELECTION FRAUD - WE WILL NOT CONCEDE !!!
!!! YOU ARE SHITTING BRICKS NOW AREN'T YOU !!!
November 21 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Trump's path to victory, through the Supreme Court.
!!! SO FUCK YOU AND YOUR ELECTION FRAUD - WE WILL NOT CONCEDE !!!
!!! YOU ARE SHITTING BRICKS NOW AREN'T YOU !!!
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