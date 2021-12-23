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Dr. Peter McCullough: There Was A Molecular Trickery Going On Where People That Took The Covid Vaccine Tested Positive For HIV, But Didn't Actually Have HIV
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229 views • December 23, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough: “The spike protein has some homology to HIV. When one of the original antigenic vaccines that was tested in Australia exposed that HIV epitope, it turned everybody in the trial HIV positive who took a COVID-19 vaccine. They didn’t have HIV, but there was a molecular trickery going on.”
#CovidVaccine #HIV #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#CovidVaccine #HIV #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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