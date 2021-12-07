Chinese to replace Multiple Stab Poisoned Populations, a Conspiracy Theory?

#BidenEffect what I say is completely unscripted. I just pulled over into a parking lot and did the audio into my cellphone, What you all have been living the last 2 years has gone on from 1967 for me. I lived with a Big Pharma psychopath serial killer/rapist/child and sex worker abductor, allegedly,, so I lay it all out from there. Have chemical and Big Pharma companies and all major banks have a sex, organ, child, narcotics, and nuclear weapons trafficking with the B.A.R. Association and Judges allowing all this to go on worldwide? Was Monsanto processing and purifying, or making street version of heroin in the 1960s into 1970, Was Big Pharma and Chemical Companies like Monsanto involved in both drug and human trafficking with China for many decades?