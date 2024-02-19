Would Kamala Harris Use the 25th Amendment Against Biden?

Glenn Beck
Feb 18, 2024
Recent comments from special counsel Robert Hur have got people talking: Will President Biden be removed from office using the 25th Amendment? Is his mental agility actually deteriorating — and if it is, will Democrats do anything? Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) joins Glenn to discuss the possibility, as well as an often-overlooked fact: Vice President Kamala Harris would have to initiate the 25th Amendment removal procedure and Biden’s Cabinet would have to agree. Sen. Schmitt also discusses the possibility that the Senate will remove DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from office: “He’s obviously lied before Congress.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp4TzmEwMxI
