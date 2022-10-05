A Lesson the CCP Has Taken From Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is That the West Is Feeble and Incompetent

https://gnews.org/post/p1t0cc5ab
10/04/2022 Gordon Chang: I think the lesson that China takes is very different from what we think and that is the failure of the West to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. China looks at that and says that the West is feeble, it’s incapable. And so therefore, Beijing has the latitude to do what it wants
