BREAKING: Texas Counties to Declare “Invasion” at Southern Border as Local Officials Hope to Get Support From Governor – FULL SHOW 7/5/22

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County officials will reportedly invoke article IV Section 4 of the US Constitution as local resources are overwhelmed by ongoing crisis! Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE broadcast that also contains breaking details about the Highland Park mass shooter that Big Tech & the MSM don’t want you to know!
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