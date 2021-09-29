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Australia Craig Kelly MP Introduced No Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Bills in Parliament
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20 views • September 29, 2021
Australia Craig Kelly MP Introduced No Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Bills in Parliament
United Australia Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3J-NyIxXL5w&;t
Craig Kelly MP, has introduced two Bills into the Federal Parliament. One is to stop vaccine passports and the other to end mandatory vaccination – both are issues the United Australia Party supports wholeheartedly.
The No Domestic COVID Vaccine Passports Bill 2021 can be read with accompanying explanatory notes on our website. (Links below)
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/No-Domestic-COVID-Vaccine-Passports-Bill-2021.pdf
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Explanatory-Memorandum-No-Domestic-COVID-Vaccine-Passports-Bill-2021.pdf
United Australia Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3J-NyIxXL5w&;t
Craig Kelly MP, has introduced two Bills into the Federal Parliament. One is to stop vaccine passports and the other to end mandatory vaccination – both are issues the United Australia Party supports wholeheartedly.
The No Domestic COVID Vaccine Passports Bill 2021 can be read with accompanying explanatory notes on our website. (Links below)
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/No-Domestic-COVID-Vaccine-Passports-Bill-2021.pdf
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Explanatory-Memorandum-No-Domestic-COVID-Vaccine-Passports-Bill-2021.pdf
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