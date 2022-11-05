The Left's Big Lies

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You Will Be Punished If You Tell The Truth
* It’s laughably absurd.
* The left is inverting the truth ahead of elections.
* The big lie: they’re demanding that we ignore what we can see with our eyes.
* Dem strategy for midterms: just deny reality.
* They ignore the facts to fit their agenda.
* Dems and media: GOP voters are a threat to democracy!
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-left-demanding-ignore-what-we-see-our-eyes
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022