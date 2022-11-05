Create New Account
The Left's Big Lies
Son of the Republic
Published 19 days ago

You Will Be Punished If You Tell The Truth

* It’s laughably absurd.

* The left is inverting the truth ahead of elections.

* The big lie: they’re demanding that we ignore what we can see with our eyes.

* Dem strategy for midterms: just deny reality.

* They ignore the facts to fit their agenda.

* Dems and media: GOP voters are a threat to democracy!


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-left-demanding-ignore-what-we-see-our-eyes


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314967730112

Keywords
deceptionpropagandasocialismtucker carlsonjoe bidenliberalismfascismtyrannyelitismprogressivismbig lieleftismideologydeceitgaslightingradicalismnihilismmob ruleinversionsociopathyabsurditymendacity

