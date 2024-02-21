NWO: EU to legalize child pornography; WEF to normalize pedophilia accelerates

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to The People’s Voice (www.peoplesvoice.tv).





Immorality is growing leaps and bounds around the world including in the European Union which wants to legalize child pornography while the World Economic Forum, a Vatican puppet, looks at normalizing pedophilia.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].



