Sajid Javid whisked away from Big Brother Watch billboard playing Ministers' vaccine passport lies

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The billboard also plays a clip from a February BBC interview in which the Vaccine Minister claims, “We are not looking at a vaccine passport for the domestic economy. That’s not how we do things in the UK. We do them by consent. And it would be discriminatory.”
Big Brother Watch’s digital billboard blasts Covid passes as “divisive, discriminatory and wrong” and includes a url to Big Brother Watch’s dedicated campaign page, stopvaccinepassports.co.uk which urges members of the public to email their MPs and MSPs to oppose Covid passes.
TAKE ACTION - EMAIL YOUR MP! https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/campaigns/stopvaccinepassports/#email-your-mp
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43Xz6uJFHrY
Big Brother Watch
Thanks to Brenda C